









Mr. Gary Lee Bowlin, age 72, of Fortville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Fishers, Indiana. He was born May 1, 1947 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Gary was preceded in death by: his father, Sterling Bowlin; mother, Ollie Arnett Bowlin; sisters: Jean Long and Mary Bowlin Crabtree.

He is survived by: companion, Sandra Bowlin; mother of his children, Pat Buckner; children, Melissa Bowlin and Chuck, Billy Bowlin and wife, Shanna, and Christopher Bowlin and wife, Donita; grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Charity, Beth and husband, Derek, Bella, Kevin, Savannah and Faith; four great-grandchildren, Jalicia, Jayci, Alydia and William; special aunt, Bonnie Doll; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, December 29, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Bargo and Rev. Mike Douglas officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.