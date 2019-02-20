











Garnett Ridener, 73, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home in Cincinnati, OH.

Born December 1, 1945, he was the son of the late Emby and Blumie Ridener.

Always considered to be very lucky, he was a loveable man who enjoyed interacting with people and fishing.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Ridener; his son, Bill Asbury; and grandson, John Jackson, Jr.

He leaves behind a daughter, Kathy Jackson and husband John; granddaughter, Kristy Jackson; several great grandchildren; and three sisters: Georgia Earls and husband Otis, Dolores Hinkle, and Geraldine Lemons and husband Jerry; other family members and numerous friends.

He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Hodge officiating.

Burial will follow in Wolf Pit Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.