Game King in Corbin hosting ‘Smash Brothers Ultimate’ gaming competition Saturday











The Game King in Corbin will be hosting a video game competition Saturday, featuring “Smash Brothers Ultimate” for the Nintendo Switch.

While the store, located on North Main Street, has hosted weekly gaming competitions in the past, this marks the first time it has held a competition of this caliber.

“It will be a regional competition,” said Jared Black, one of the event organizers noting players are coming from Tennessee to compete.

To handle the larger crowd, the event will be held at The Corbin Center, beginning at 10 a.m.

The competition will feature a melee singles, ultimate doubles, and ultimate singles.

There will be a $10 venue fee. The singles will be $5 per person, while the doubles will be $10 per team or $5 per person.

Participants may register online by going to smash.gg/tournament/sky-kingdom

Hendrickson said participants may register at the door. However, the venue fee will increase to $20.

“Smash Brothers Ultimate” was released in late 2018. It is the fifth installment of the Super Smash Brothers Series and features various 74 different characters from previous Nintendo Games, along with others from “Street Fighter” and “Pokemon Sun and Moon.”

Saturday’s gaming action will be live streamed at twitch.tv.skyesportsstreams.

More information is available by calling Game King at 526-1163, or on Facebook at SKY Smash.