Posted On October 14, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Gale Haynes, 63, of Highway 92 East, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on October 18, 1953 in Ohio, Pennsylvania to the late Dwight Edward Haynes and Bobbie Jean Estes Oakes.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell “Sambo” Haynes; sister, Londa Jean Haynes; husband, John H. Glover Jr.; and step-father, John Oakes Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Jamie Moses (Darrell) of Williamsburg and Kyley Glover of Tulsa, OK; son, John “J.T.” Glover (Barbara) of Lagrange; six grandchildren, Darrell Moses (Beth Ann), William Moses (Misty), Faith Davis, Kyle Davis, Malachi Haynes and Angel Shakur; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Moses, Gabriel Prewitt and Sophie Moses; two brothers, Jimmy Haynes (Connie) and Chucky Haynes of Williamsburg; special friend, Bruce Moses of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephew, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, October 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bowman and Rev. Andrew Fuson officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.