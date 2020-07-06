Gail Frederick School of Dance & Gymnastics closed after employee contracts COVID–19











Gail Frederick School of Dance & Gymnastics in Corbin will be closing for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID–19.

Owner Gail Frederick announced the decision on the school’s Facebook page Monday morning.

While the employee was not identified by name, Frederick said the employee was not displaying any symptoms of the virus and was tested for reasons other than illness.

Frederick said she has contacted any students that may have come into contact with the employee.

“I feel it is my duty to inform all of you,” Frederick stated.

Frederick said since the studio reopened in June, staff and students have been following the guidelines put in place, which included temperature checks, wearing of masks and sanitizing hands, removing street shoes upon entry into the studio/gym, permitting only small bags be brought into the gym/studio, limiting class sizes to ensure social distancing, and closing the lobby to parents and other non-dancers. In addition, the studio and gym are sanitized prior to the start of each new class.

“Over the next few days I will come up with a plan for our next steps and will let all of you know as soon as I’m able to sort it out,” Frederick stated.

“This was an incredibly hard decision for me, but one I feel is necessary,” she added. “I hope everyone understands and knows that I will always do everything I can for our students.”