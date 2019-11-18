









Gaddis Widner, age 79, of Aspen Lane, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 8, 1940 in Rockholds, Kentucky, to the late Onzal and Bertha (Jones) Widner. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Archie Widner.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth Ann Widner of Corbin; four children, Rickey Ray Widner (Tammy) of Tempest, Michigan, Deborah Young (Duane) of Willis, Michigan, Linda G. Widner of Corbin and Shirley Lynn Pennington (Fairley) of Corbin; three grandchildren, Keith Young, Tobi Pennington and Kyle Widner; two sisters, Estelle Widner of Ohio and Pauline Atkins of Michigan; three brothers, Harold Widner of Michigan, Onzal Widner Jr., of Florida and Eddie Gossett of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing,

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, November 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday, November 19, at the Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.