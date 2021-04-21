Gabbert says when & sadly we say goodbye to ‘Cutworm’











Vince Gabbert, Vice-President and COO of Keeneland Association told us what we have been wanting to hear for a long time at Tuesday’s Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon, that is, work will be starting soon on the facilities in Williamsburg and Corbin.

We first heard about the proposed quarter-horse race track in Corbin back in 2014. Because of challenges in court and other delays some were questioning whether the track would ever be built. Recent legislation by the Kentucky General Assembly cleared the way for the facilities when historical racing machines were permitted.

Recently plans were announced to build an extension facility in Williamsburg and change the Corbin facility to accommodate harness racing. At the luncheon Gabbert said work will begin in June on the Williamsburg facility and the following month on the one in Corbin with a completion date set for 2022.

In addition to harness racing in Corbin, both the Corbin and Williamsburg facilities will include historical racing machines.

In addition, the Corbin facility will include a hotel and restaurant and commercial space.

The facilities will bring jobs and increase tourism to our area. The benefits will be far reaching to many businesses here.

• Many of you knew and have purchased a vehicle from Ed “Cutworm” Tincher. He passed away last Friday at 80 years of age.

It was 50 years ago when I first met ‘Cutworm’. At the time he was the owner of London Motors, a Chrysler dealership, and I was the advertising director of the London Sentinel-Echo. Little did I know then that I would be seeing him about every week for decades for advertising.

I never had any business treat me better than those at London Motors and from there to his new dealership Tincher-Williams Chevrolet which he opened in 1993.

I remember one instance when I was taking pictures of vehicles. I really liked the looks of a Pontiac Park Avenue. I was taking my family to Nashville to Opryland the upcoming weekend and I asked ‘Cutworm’ if I could drive the Park Avenue there.

He said “yes, drive it as much as you want.” I really liked the car but I wasn’t sure whether or not I could afford it. When I took it back to him on Monday morning I told him I would have to think about it. ‘Cutworm’ said I didn’t need to think because he had sold my car over the weekend. Of course I didn’t have to make the trade but he made it possible for me to do it.

For many years I was doing advertising for six area car dealers. I would work those in London and then call over to Barbourville to let them know I was on my way there and next it was back to Corbin.

I did ads for all of them but ‘Cutworm’ did the most and I would like to think that is partly why he was selling the most vehicles.

I worked with his staff for many years I became good friends with all of them. The late “Buster” Bundy would go out of his way to help me do the ads. The sales manager Mike Wyatt is the best there is. And Tommy Baker, Jeff Stidham, Jimmy Walden, Jerry Howard and all of the others who I have worked with have always been great.

All of them and the community will miss ‘Cutworm’. He was the “Dean” of car dealers in this area.

I bought most of my cars from ‘Cutworm’. His staff has always treated me like family. We are going to miss him. R.I.P. my friend!