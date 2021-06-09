Funeral services set for Thursday for Wanda Jeffries











Funeral services are set for Thursday for a former long-time Williamsburg educator.

Wanda Jean Moses Jeffries, 88, died Tuesday following a long bout with Alzheimer’s. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

Jeffries taught first and second grades throughout her teaching career at Williamsburg Independent School.

She was very active in civic organizations and clubs in the community serving on both the board of directors of the Williamsburg High School (WHS) Alumni Association and the WHS Alumni Association Endowment Board.

“Mrs. Jefferies was always very proud of the multiple generations of family members who are WHS graduates. Our thoughts and prayers are with John, Laurel, and the entire Jeffries family,” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.

Jeffries is survived by her son, Dr. John Arthur Jeffries and daughter in law, Debbie Jo Faulkner Jeffries; her daughter, Laurel Jeffries West; grandchildren, John and Kimberly Jeffries, John Reynolds and Melissa Jeffries Reynolds, Aaron Jeffries, Steven Jeffries and Melissa Hansford Jeffries, Andrew Sears and Whitley West Sears; great grandchildren, Kaley Bryn Jeffries, Kaydence Rylee Jones; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg with Pastor Ande Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at First Baptist Church.

The family requests that all visitors please wear a mask for the safety and health of others.

Pallbearers will be Travis Powers, Cody Jeffries, Bill Moses, Doug Karr, Andrew Sears, Steven Moses, Gene Siler III, and Adam Siler. Honorary pallbearer will be John Reynolds.