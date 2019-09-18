Funeral services set for Sept. 18 for fatal fire victims











Funeral services are planned for Wednesday afternoon for a southern Whitley County husband and wife, who were found dead inside their home early Friday morning. No foul play is suspected in the blaze.

Visitation for Rebecca Luntsford, 57, and her husband, Jimmy Luntsford Jr., 63, of 3503 Wolf Creek River Road, will be from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

The Whitley County Coroner’s Office pronounced the couple dead at 12:45 a.m. Friday inside their residence, which was a singlewide trailer.

Autopsies were performed Friday by the Kentucky Medical

Examiner’s Office, and there were no signs of any type of foul play, said Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.

He noted that the cause and manner of death are still yet to be officially determined, but are believed to be fire-related.

“There were no signs of foul play or any trauma that was caused other than from the fire,” Croley said.

Croley said that there were multiple calls to Whitley County 911 shortly before midnight from people on southbound I-75 near the four-mile marker, who reported seeing a fire.

Firefighters were then dispatched to the area, and found the burning trailer.

Emlyn Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Manning said that fire damaged the trailer to the point where it is considered a total loss.

About 12:36 a.m. Friday, Kentucky State Police were notified by the Whitley County E-911 Center about the structure fire with two fatalities.

KSP Arson Investigator Brian Lewis and KSP detectives arrived on the scene and located the two deceased bodies after the fire department had extinguished the blaze, according to a KSP press release.

“The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, however, foul play is not suspected,” according to a KSP release.

Lewis, detectives from KSP Post 11 in London, and Croley are continuing the investigation.

They were assisted by troopers from Post 11 in London, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, the Kentucky Fire Marshal’s Office, and Pleasant View, South Whitley and Emlyn volunteer fire departments.