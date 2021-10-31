Fundraisers set for pair of law enforcement veterans











If you like chili or spaghetti and you would like to help out a current or former law enforcement officer battling illness or disease then please keep reading.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, there will be a chili supper fundraiser for Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Chris McQueen, who is battling the effects of a severe case of COVID-19.

The Depot on Main will host the chili supper from 5 – 8 p.m.

“Our friend is fighting for his life and needs the communities’ support right now! We will also be taking pre-orders on T-shirts. Each bowl of chili is just $10,” organizers wrote on the Eventbrite page for the event.

T-shirts are $20 and go up to size 5XL. All proceeds go to the McQueen family.

To pre-order a shirt, message Maggy Kriebel Monhollen on her personal Facebook page.

A spaghetti supper and cornhole tournament will be held to raise money for Kenny Ray Shaw on Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at 2 p.m. at Williamsburg VFW Post 3167.

It will include spaghetti, a side salad and garlic bread for $6. Drinks and desserts will also be available for purchase.

Shaw is a retired Williamsburg Police Officer and a veteran, who is currently battling cancer.

A cornhole tournament will follow starting at 6 p.m. with an entry fee of $15 per person or $30 per team.

For individuals, who don’t have a team, there will be a blind draw to match up team members.

The winning team will receive half of the pot as prize money with the other half going towards the event.

All proceeds will go to the Shaw’s family.

For more information, call Debbie Fox at (606) 515-3286 and Cindy Todd at (606) 261-8927.