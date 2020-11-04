Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Front loader stolen in Indiana located in Lily

Posted On 04 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A front end loader that had been stolen out of Indiana was recovered on Oct. 29 in the Lily area.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly located the Caterpillar 988b, valued at $50,000 to $60,000 in the lot of a business on U.S. 25.

“We got a tip that it was there,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer noting that deputies were not aware of the theft or that it had been brought to the area until they received the tip.

Acciardo declined to name the business where the loader was found because he said it was not connected to the theft.

The loader was reportedly parked in the back part of the business lot where it could not be easily seen.

According to Acciardo, the business owner had no idea how or when it came to be on the lot.

Upon locating the loader, Acciardo said it was driven to the impound lot at the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.

“It fired right up,” Acciardo sad.

The investigation into the theft is continuing.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Marion County woman charged with assaulting Laurel County deputy, damaging police cruiser

Posted On 02 Nov 2020
, By
0

Stolen Caterpillar loader located in Lily Thursday morning

Posted On 29 Oct 2020
, By
0

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department seizes meth, heroin during north Corbin traffic stop

Posted On 28 Oct 2020
, By
0

Knox, Laurel County deputies seize pound of meth

Posted On 28 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal