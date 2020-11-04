Front loader stolen in Indiana located in Lily











A front end loader that had been stolen out of Indiana was recovered on Oct. 29 in the Lily area.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly located the Caterpillar 988b, valued at $50,000 to $60,000 in the lot of a business on U.S. 25.

“We got a tip that it was there,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer noting that deputies were not aware of the theft or that it had been brought to the area until they received the tip.

Acciardo declined to name the business where the loader was found because he said it was not connected to the theft.

The loader was reportedly parked in the back part of the business lot where it could not be easily seen.

According to Acciardo, the business owner had no idea how or when it came to be on the lot.

Upon locating the loader, Acciardo said it was driven to the impound lot at the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.

“It fired right up,” Acciardo sad.

The investigation into the theft is continuing.