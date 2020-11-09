Friday traffic stop results in two arrests for manufacturing methamphetamine











Corbin Police arrested two people Friday afternoon after they discovered multiple items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, along with a large amount of cash and finished meth inside the vehicle in which they were traveling.

Glenda Neace, 43, of Gays Creek, and Marcus Abner, 44, of Corbin, are each facing charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Justin Walker stated in the arrest citation that he initially stopped the 1994 Honda Accord on Cumberland Falls Hwy. at approximately 4:15 p.m. after observing that it had no license plate.

“The windshield of the vehicle was also cracked at the time of the stop,” Walker stated.

Walker stated that he spoke with Abner, who was driving, and Neace, who was in the passenger seat, noting they both had glassy eyes.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, Walker stated he found a purse containing coffee filters and a small baggie that contained residue of suspected methamphetamine.

“Also, in the passenger floorboard, I located a black plastic box which contained approx.: $4,900 in U.S. currency some of which was rolled up in a rubber band,” Walker stated.

Further search turned up drain cleaner, plastic baggies containing an unknown white substance, and a bottle lighter fluid.

When questioned about the items, Walker stated that Abner and Neace stated that they had not driven the vehicle in months and were unaware of the items, noting they had previously been arrested for manufacturing meth.

“Neace stated that the purse did not belong to her and that she had picked it up off of the side of the road and had not looked inside,” Walker stated. “When Abner was asked about the purse, he stated that it did not belong to him, and advised that the lighter fluid in his vehicle was from the fourth of July.”

In addition to the drug-related charges, Abner was charged with no registration plates, obstructed vision and/or windshield, and driver’s license to be in possession.

Neace and Abner were both lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Officer Estes Rhodes and Corporal Steve Meadors assisted at the scene.