Friday Night Highlights: Sept 6, 2019
It was a heartbreaking night for two teams in Corbin, while two teams in Williamsburg are celebrating a pair of big victories…
The Corbin Redhounds were hopeful of improving to 3-0 to start out the 2019 season Friday night, but they were unable to put away the visiting Pulaski County Maroons, falling by just one point, 23-22. The Hounds will be on the road for the first time next week when they travel to play Beechwood.
Across town at Lynn Camp High School, the Wildcats were hosting the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in their season home opener. The Cats were also looking to stay perfect on the year, but the visiting Jackets managed to come away with the one-point victory, 28-27, in overtime. Lynn Camp will be back at home next Friday, hosting Clay County.
Speaking of Clay County, that is where the Whitley County Colonels were this week, taking on Perry County Central in game one of this year’s Appalachian Bowl. It was a good night for the Colonels, who rolled to a 33-6 win to improve to 2-1 on the season. They will be off next week before hosting Bell County on Friday, September 20.
And finally, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets had a great night in their home opener, defeating Leslie County 44-13 to move to 3-0 on the year. The Jackets will be at home again next week against the Frankfort Panthers.
