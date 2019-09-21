Friday Night Highlights: Sept. 20, 2019
It was a disappointing night for coverage area high school football teams.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling to 4-1 after a 41-13 loss to visiting Somerset. The Jackets will face another tough test next week when they go on the road to play Lexington Christian Academy.
As Williamsburg was battling it out with the Briar Jumpers, the Whitley County Colonels were also in action across town, squaring off against the Bell County Bobcats. The Cats were able to remain undefeated and drop Whitley to 2-2 on the season with a 42-21 win. The Colonels will be hoping for a better outcome next week when they open up district play by welcoming in the Pulaski County Maroons.
Finally, the Lynn Camp Wildcats suffered their third straight loss Friday, losing a heart breaker to visiting Estill County, 28-21. The Cats, now 2-3 on the year, will host Bethlehem next week.
The Corbin Redhounds were on bye in week 5, but will be back in action next Friday, September 27, when they will host Bowling Green on Hall of Fame night.
Be sure to look inside Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal for more coverage from these games, as well as a detailed look ahead to week 6!