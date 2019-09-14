Friday Night Highlights: Sept. 13, 2019
Two coverage area teams suffered disappointing losses, while another made easy work of their opponents Friday night.
After a heartbreaking overtime defeat in week 3, the Lynn Camp Wildcats were hoping to get back on track this week against the visiting Clay County Tigers. It was not to be, however, as the Cats fell to 2-2 on the season after a 51-13 loss. Lynn Camp will be back in action again next Friday, September 20, hosting Estill County.
It was a difficult night for the Corbin Redhounds as well, going on the road and falling 26-10 to the Beechwood Tigers. The Hounds, who are now also 2-2 on the year, will get a bye week before hosting Bowling Green on September 27.
And finally, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets continued their dominant win streak Friday night, rolling over the visiting Frankfort Panthers 48-6 and improving to a perfect 4-0 to start out the 2019 season. They will attempt to keep that streak alive next Friday against the visiting Somerset Briar Jumpers, who are also undefeated at 3-0.
The Whitley County Colonels were off this week, but will return to action in week 5 when they host Bell County.
Be sure to look in the September 18 print edition of the News Journal for more week 4 coverage, and a complete look ahead to week 5!