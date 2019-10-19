Friday Night Highlights: Oct. 18, 2019
The following are week 9 results for coverage area high school football teams…
Corbin improved to 5-2, 2-2 with a 26-21 win on the road at Lincoln County. The Redhounds will host Wayne County next week.
Williamsburg improved their record to 6-2, 2-2 with a 44-6 win against visiting Pineville Friday. They will host Lynn Camp next week.
As for Lynn Camp, they were able to break a four-game losing skid this week, defeating visiting Harlan 32-20 to improve to 3-4, 1-1.
As was reported on the News Journal Facebook and Twitter accounts last night, the Whitley County Colonels hosted North Laurel in Thursday night football action, winning 28-22 to improve to 5-3, 2-1 on the season. The Colonels will play at South Laurel next Friday night.
Look for additional details inside the October 23, 2019 print edition of the News Journal.