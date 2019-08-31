Friday Night Highlights: Aug 30, 2019
It has been another successful week for high school football teams in our coverage area…
On Thursday, the Lynn Camp Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a 32-16 win on the road at Jackson County. The Cats will host Middlesboro in their home opener next Friday, September 6.
Speaking of Middlesboro, they hosted Williamsburg this week in the “Battle of the Yellow Jackets.” In the end, Williamsburg also improved to 2-0 with a 55-28 win. The Jackets will host Leslie County in their home opener next Friday.
The Whitley County Colonels played their first home game of the 2019 season Friday, defeating the Scott Highlanders out of Huntsville, TN with a final score of 33-14. Whitley, now 1-1, will travel to Clay County next week to play Perry County Central in game one of the 2019 Appalachian Bowl.
As for the Corbin Redhounds, they will be hosting Notre Dame Academy out of Chattanooga, TN Saturday night in game two of the 2019 Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic. Highlands will take on Knoxville Catholic in game one, scheduled to get underway at 5:30 PM at Campbell Field.
Be sure to look inside the Wednesday, September 4 print edition of the News Journal for more coverage from these games, as well as a complete look ahead to upcoming week 3 matchups!