Friday Night Highlights: Aug 23, 2019
The 2019 high school football season officially kicked off Friday night with three games involving coverage area teams.
In the first-ever Grace Health Bowl, the Whitley County Colonels put up a great fight against the Corbin Redhounds at Campbell Field. The Hounds were able to keep their win streak over Whitley alive in the end, however, winning 35-21 to start the season off at 1-0.
Corbin will host Notre Dame out of Chattanooga, TN in the Annual Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic next Saturday, August 31. The Colonels will host their season home opener against Scott, TN next Friday.
In other week 1 football action, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets made easy work of the Jellico, TN Blue Devils, winning 42-0 on the road. The Lynn Camp Wildcats were also on the road to start off the season, holding on to pick up the win at Frankfort, 20-18.
The Jackets will travel to Middlesboro next Friday, August 30, while Lynn Camp will make their way to Jackson County for a Thursday night game on August 29.
For complete coverage from these week 1 one contests, as well as an in-depth look ahead to week 2, be sure to pick up the Wednesday, August 28 print edition of the News Journal!