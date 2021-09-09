Friday night at Campbell Field showed what makes high school football great
While the Corbin Redhounds Football team was very impressive in Friday night’s 27-7 win over Franklin County, the entire atmosphere at Campbell Field was even more so because it is exactly what high school football should be under the Friday night lights.
The Corbin faithful were out in force, packing not only the bleachers, but along the fencing on Corbin’s side of the field.
Franklin County did not disappoint, as plenty of fans made the drive and put a loud crowd on the visitor’s side.
The Corbin faithful will have their own opportunity to hit the road and support the Redhounds in a big game Friday night at Pulaski County.
At initial glance, the game should be a running clock over by halftime affair for Corbin as the Maroons are coming into it with a 1-2 record.
The loses have come at the hands of Lexington Catholic, and in last week’s pickup game against defending class 4A state champion Boyle County.
The Rebels shut down senior quarterback Drew Polston who had a field day throwing for 327 yards and five touchdowns in the opener against Belfry, and 346 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-36 loss at Lexington Catholic.
Put your track shoes on, Redhounds. The Maroons are going to throw it a lot.
Backing up the Franklin County win with a victory over Pulaski County would put the Redhounds in the best possible place after getting through the toughest part of the schedule.
Whitley County went down to Harlan County and came out of the mountains with a 42-16 win to give Coach Zeke Eier his first win as the Colonels’ head coach.
Among the highlights for the Colonels was when a kickoff by Harlan County fell short and landed in the hands of senior Trevor Downs.
Instead of falling to the ground, Downs turned up field and rumbled to the endzone for the touchdown.
According to radio broadcaster David Estes (I had just left Campbell Field and had flipped the radio over to The Country Giant 104.3) Downs had to make a move at the last minute to beat one defender, but he would have found a way to run through 15 guys to score that touchdown.
The road gets no easier for Eier and the Colonels, who will have two weeks to prepare to welcome Bell County and then host Pulaski County.
Leslie County scored early and then host Williamsburg scored often.
The 62-14 victory over the Eagles was exactly what the Jackets had to do coming off the 60-28 loss at Middlesboro last week.
Williamsburg now has two weeks off unless Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. can find the Jackets another game.
“Hello, Coach of team yet to be named. How about lining up against Williamsburg either Friday or on Sept. 18?”
I just don’t see too many coaches lining up to take that call.
Lynn Camp’s season can only go up from here, though it is not likely to happen Friday night at Middlesboro.
Those other Jackets defeated Hazard and the aforementioned Williamsburg.
A few side notes.
Corbin’s Seth Mills continues to chew up yardage adding a completed four-yard touchdown pass to 163 yards on the ground and 27 yards receiving Friday night against Franklin County. On the season, Mills has 482 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards, and has scored seven touchdowns.
Granted, it is hard to get in the conversation when down in Middlesboro, Caleb Bogonko is going off for 352 yards and five touchdowns in a single game the prior week against Williamsburg.
Then, over in western Kentucky, Daviess’ County quarterback Joe Humpreys completed 43 passes for 657 yards and seven touchdowns in one game against Owensboro Catholic, and Lexington Christian’s Xavier Brown put up 270 yards against Boyle County.
A big game by Mills again Friday night at Pulaski County should definitely make him a bigger part of the conversations across the state.