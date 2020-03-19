Friday is the last day Whitley County Clerk’s Office will be open to the public for a while











If you need to go to the county clerk’s office to file a deed, pay your motor vehicle taxes or get a marriage license, then you only have one more day to do so before it temporarily closes to the public.

Friday will be the last day that the office is open to the public in the near future due to the coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, March 23, both the Corbin and Williamsburg offices of the Whitley County Clerk’s Office will be closing to the public.

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said that the office will remain open, and conducting business over the telephone and by mail.

Local residents can mail their registration notification, proof of insurance, and a check made payable to the Whitley County Clerk to P.O. Box 8, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769.

Those renewing by mail are asked to include a current telephone number on their check so the clerk’s office can call with any questions. Once the registration is processed, it will be mailed back to the vehicle owner.

Another option for those that don’t want to pay their bill in person, is to have your insurance carrier fax your insurance information to the county clerk’s office at (606) 549-2790.

Once the fax is received, residents can call the clerk’s office at (606) 549-6003 and use their debit or credit card to renew their vehicle registration, which would be mailed to them.

There is an additional $2.20 credit card fee per $100 transaction for those paying by credit or debit card.

This is a transaction fee charged by the credit and debit card companies that the clerk’s office is required to pass along to customers wishing to use credit and debit cards.

Residents can also renew their vehicle registration online by going to drive.ky.gov.

For automobile dealers, a drop box will be provided outside of each office location and real estate documents and/or vehicle dealership work can be placed in the box and the work will be done in a timely manner.

The real estate documents will be mailed to the customer and the clerk’s office will call the dealerships to make arrangements for dealer work to be picked up from the drop box location.

Marriage licenses will be done by appointment only. Please call the office to make arrangements for the date and time.

Real estate recordings must be mailed to the office or placed in the drop box provided.

“Should you need a copy of any real estate records or marriage license you can call the office to obtain the copies,” Willis said. “Thank you for your consideration during this time. Should you need any further assistance please do not hesitate to contact me or one of my staff members.”

The office will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday.