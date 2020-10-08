Friday is deadline to request absentee ballot for 2020 general election











11:59 pm. Friday is the deadline to request and absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.

Absentee ballots may be requested online at www.govvoteky.com, or by contacting the county clerk’s office in the county in which the voter resides.

The number to Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis’ office is 549-6002.

The number of Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown’s office 864-5158.

The number of Knox County Clerk Mike Corey’s office 546-3568.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Thursday that there have been approximately 620,000 requests for an absentee ballot from voters across the state.

“That is fewer than were requested in the primary,” Adams said noting it is ideal in that it will allow more voter participation in the election while not overwhelming the county clerk’s offices.

Absentee ballots may also be placed in the secure drop box at the clerk’s office in Williamsburg or Corbin.

Willis said previously that the drop boxes are monitored by surveillance cameras.

Adams reviewed the instructions for voting, using the absentee ballots.

One point of contention voiced by a number of Kentuckians has been how the ballots would remain secret if the voter was required to sign the envelope.

Adams said the signature was necessary as it would be compared to the voter signature on file at the clerk’s office to ensure the ballot’s authenticity.

However, the signature line is on a detachable flap. Once the signature is used to validate the ballot, the flap is removed and the ballot, still sealed in the envelope, is placed in the ballot bin.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must reach the clerk’s office by Friday, Nov. 6.

Early voting is scheduled to begin across the state on Tuesday.

Willis said previously that early voting will be available in Williamsburg and Corbin Monday through Saturday through Nov. 2.

Early voting may be done at the Whitley County Courthouse and the old Whitley District Courtroom in Corbin next to city hall.

In addition to voting during regular office hours, Willis said there will be special Saturday hours at both the Williamsburg and Corbin offices on Oct. 17, 24 and 31.

Each office will be open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on those dates specifically for early voting.

Early voting in Laurel County will be held at the Laurel County Annex located on Broad Street in London behind the courthouse.

Poll hours will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special Saturday hours will be held on Oct. 17, 24 and 31. Hours will be 8 a.m. until noon.

Early voting in Knox County will be held in the Fiscal Court Room at the Knox County Courthouse.

Voters may cast their ballot anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Early voting will end at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 2.

More information is available by contacting the clerk’s office.