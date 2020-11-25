Friday is deadline to enter Corbin Christmas Parade











The Corbin Christmas Parade will go on as scheduled on Dec. 5, and Friday is the deadline to enter.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel previously announced that the parade would be held, despite the COVID–19 pandemic. However, in an effort to maintain social distancing, it will be a reverse parade, meaning the floats and other entries would be parked, and people would drive by to see it.

As of Tuesday, Kriebel said there were 10 floats signed up to participate. However, she is expecting a number of late entries from regular participants, including The Cumberland Valley Cruise-In vehicles and local fire departments.

“They don’t usually register until they show up the day of,” Kriebel explained.

Any business, organization, or agency in the tri-county area is welcome and encouraged to participate.

There is no entry fee.

Anyone interested in participating may do so by going online to www.corbinkytourism.com, and filling out an application available by clicking on the Christmas parade on the calendar of events, calling the office at 528-8860, or stopping by the office located at The Corbin Center off of Cumberland Falls Hwy.

Kriebel said the plan is for the parade to be parked in one lane of Main Street between Seventh and Gordon Street, while traffic passes by in the other lane, allowing for viewing of the parade.

“The whole point is to ensure people are safe,” Kriebel said noting that people are encouraged not to walk along the sidewalks to see the parade.

Parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. at city hall, with the parade pulling out and lining up along Main Street beginning at 7 p.m.

“We have talked about what we can do if we have more entries,” Kriebel said. “We can pull all the way up to the split where the ‘Welcome to Corbin’ sign is located.”

Along with the parade, Kriebel said Dec. 5 also will serve as opening night for the ice-skating rink at the Corbin tourism lot.

The rink will be set up through Dec. 11.

Kriebel said hours of operation will be noon until 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, 1 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 through 10, and 4 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Because of COVID–19 restrictions, Kriebel said the rink will be limited to 20 people at a time.

In an effort to give more people access, skaters will be limited to 30 minutes.

The cost to skate will be $5 for a session, which includes skates.

“The proceeds go to help pay for the cost of renting the rink,” Kriebel said noting it is a partnership between the City of Corbin and Corbin Tourism.

“It is synthetic ice, so traditional ice skates will not work on it,” Kriebel explained adding that staff will be spraying down the skates with disinfectant between skaters.

Skaters will be required to wear masks.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Staff will be wearing gloves and masks.