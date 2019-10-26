Fri. Night Highlights: Oct. 25, 2019

Previous Story
The following are results from high school football action in our coverage area for Friday, October 25…
Williamsburg 43, Lynn Camp 22
Whitley County 32, South Laurel 18
Wayne County 18, Corbin 16
Next week:
Williamsburg (7-2, 3-0) at Perry County Central
Whitley County (6-3, 3-1) vs Hazard
Corbin (5-3, 2-1) vs Somerset
Lynn Camp (3-5, 1-2) vs McCreary Central
