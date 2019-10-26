Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Fri. Night Highlights: Oct. 25, 2019

Posted On 26 Oct 2019
The following are results from high school football action in our coverage area for Friday, October 25…

Williamsburg 43, Lynn Camp 22
Whitley County 32, South Laurel 18
Wayne County 18, Corbin 16

Next week:
Williamsburg (7-2, 3-0) at Perry County Central
Whitley County (6-3, 3-1) vs Hazard
Corbin (5-3, 2-1) vs Somerset
Lynn Camp (3-5, 1-2) vs McCreary Central

Look inside next week’s print edition for more details.

