Fri. Night Highlights: Oct 11, 2019
It was a big week of district matchups for coverage area high school football teams…
The Whitley County Colonels improved their season record to 4-3, 1-1 in district play, with a 14-0 shutout victory on the road at Southwestern Pulaski. The Colonels will be back home next week, on Thursday, October 17, facing the North Laurel Jaguars in a game that could have major postseason implications.
The Corbin Redhounds opened up district play this week, traveling to Barbourville and defeating the Knox Central Panthers 38-21 to improve to 4-2 on the year. The Hounds will attempt to move to 2-0 in the district next Friday, October 18, when they travel to face Lincoln County.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets made easy work of the Harlan Green Dragons Friday, winning 47-6 in Harlan to improve to 5-2 on the year. The Jackets will be back at home next week, hosting Pineville.
And speaking of Pineville, they were able to pick up a 14-6 district victory over visiting Lynn Camp Friday, dropping the Wildcats to 2-4 overall. The Cats will attempt to break their current four-game losing skid next week when they host Harlan Independent.
For more on these games, as well as a look ahead to week 9 of the high school football season, be sure to look inside the October 16 print edition of the News Journal!