Fri. Night Highlights: Nov. 8, 2019
It was a very big night for coverage area sports teams Friday…
Starting with playoff football, the Corbin Redhounds defeated visiting Knox Central 42-21 to improve to 6-4 on the year and advance to play at Wayne County High School in round two next week. An updated look at the Class 4A state tournament bracket can be found here – https://scoreboard.12dt.com/scoreboard/khsaa/kyfb19/tournament_178004
The Whitley County Colonels defeated the visiting North Laurel Jaguars 21-20 Friday, improving to 8-3 overall and advancing to host the Southwestern Warriors in round two next week. An updated look at the Class 5A state tournament bracket can be found here – https://scoreboard.12dt.com/scoreboard/khsaa/kyfb19/tournament_178005
Finally, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets and Lynn Camp Wildcats have both advanced to face each other in the second round of this year’s Class A state tournament. The Jackets (9-2) defeated visiting Harlan 48-8 Friday, while the Cats (5-5) went on the road and picked up a 40-34 victory at Pineville. The round two matchup between these two coverage area teams will take place next week at Williamsburg High School. An updated look at the playoff bracket can be found here – https://scoreboard.12dt.com/scoreboard/khsaa/kyfb19/tournament_178001
Switching over to volleyball, the 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Hounds were able to improve to 26-8 on the year with a 3-1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14) win over Rowan County Friday in the first round of the 2019 KHSAA state tournament at Valley High School in Louisville. The Lady Hounds will face the Region 6 champion Mercy Lady Jaguars in the Elite 8 Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. An updated state volleyball tournament bracket can be found here – https://scoreboard.12dt.com/scoreboard/khsaa/kyvb19/tournament_175200
Finally, moving over into the world of college sports, the University of the Cumberlands women’s soccer team has played their way into this year’s Mid-South Conference championship game with a 3-0 win over Thomas More University Friday evening. The MSC championship game between the Patriots and Lindsey Wilson College is scheduled to take place next Saturday, November 16, at noon in Bowling Green. For complete details, please visit https://cumberlandspatriots.com/news/2019/11/8/womens-soccer-patriots-advance-to-msc-championship-for-first-time-in-hamilton-era.aspx?path=wsoc
