Fri. Night Highlights: Nov. 1, 2019
All but one coverage area high school football team managed to finish the 2019 regular season with a win Friday night.
The Corbin Redhounds were disappointed on Senior Night by the visiting Somerset Briar Jumpers, 27-26. The one-point loss drops the Hounds to 5-4 on the season. They will host Knox Central next week in round one of the Class 4A state championship playoffs.
Across town Friday, the Lynn Camp Wildcats were able to record their fourth win of the season, defeating visiting McCreary Central 29-14. The Wildcats will travel to face Pineville next week in the first round of this year’s Class A state championship playoffs.
Staying in Class A, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets went on the road this week and picked up an easy win, 62-28 at Perry County Central. The victory improves the Jackets to 8-2 overall ahead of a home playoff game against Harlan Independent next Friday night.
Finally, the Whitley County Colonels were able to extend their current win streak to five games with a 19-10 victory over the visiting Hazard Bulldogs. The Colonels now sit at 7-3, and will host North Laurel in Class 5A playoff action next week.
Be sure to look inside the November 6 print edition of the News Journal for more on these games, as well as a complete look ahead to the first week of the 2019 high school football postseason!