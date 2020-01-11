Fri. Night Highlights for 1/10/20: Lady Jackets win All “A” region, more











Friday night was a big one for area high school boys and girls basketball teams…

The Williamsburg Lady Jackets are headed back to the All “A” state championship tournament after defeating Jackson County 58-47 at Pineville High School in the finals of this year’s girls 13th Region All “A” Classic. The win improved the Lady Jackets to 11-4 on the season ahead of a game at Knox Central High School on Monday. As for the All “A” state tournament, that will begin on Wednesday, January 22 inside Eastern Kentucky University’s MacBrayer Arena in Richmond. Williamsburg will face the champions of Region 4 in round one.

Lady Jackets earning All-Tournament honors at this year’s 13th Region All “A” Classic were Kaylee Graham, Gracie Lawson, Mikkah Siler and Madison Chapman. Senior Lillie Hall was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

For more information from Friday’s regional All “A” finals, as well as more info on the upcoming All “A” state tournament, be sure to pick up the January 15 print edition of the News Journal. Inside you will find complete box scores, player and coach comments, additional photos and more.

In other news Friday, the Corbin Redhounds pulled out a 69-61 win over McCreary Central in round one of this year’s 2A Section 7 tournament at Bell County High School. The Hounds, now 11-4 on the season, will face Knox Central Saturday evening to determine who will advance to the 2A state championship tournament in Owensboro later this month. The Corbin Lady Hounds fell to McCreary Central, 52-41, Thursday evening in the first round of the girls 2A sectional tourney.

Finally, the Whitley County Lady Colonels went on the road Friday and fell to district foes South Laurel, 79-43. With the loss, the Lady Colonels fall to 5-10 on the year. They have not won a game since a 69-53 victory over Murray in the Corbin Lady Redhound Christmas Bash back on December 21, but they will try to get back on track Monday against visiting Harlan Independent.

If you are able, make plans to check out the boys 13th Region All “A” Classic tournament at Williamsburg High School on Saturday. Games are set to get underway at noon with the host Yellow Jackets taking on Oneida Baptist Institute. That game will be followed by Harlan versus Barbourville, Jackson County versus Red Bird and Middlesboro versus Lynn Camp. Tourney semifinal games are scheduled to take place Monday evening, and this year’s championship game will be contested Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Look inside the January 15 print edition for more details on all of the past week’s high school hoops action!