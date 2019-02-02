Fri. Night Highlights: Corbin and Whitley split in district double header













The Whitley County Colonels and Lady Colonels hosted Corbin on Senior Night Friday.

The girls were up first, with the Lady Colonels outlasting the Lady Hounds 62-57 to improve to 7-17 overall, 2-3 in 50th District play. With the loss, Corbin falls to 10-12, 2-4.

Whitley Co 62, Corbin 57

Whitley – 13 18 13 18 – 62

Corbin – 20 7 17 13 – 57

WC – Anderson 17, Frazier 9, M Siler 18, Shope 6, Monhollen 12

CHS – Robertson 23, Medlin 7, Garland 2, Scott 8, Barnett 5, Stewart 11, Grubb 1

In game two Friday, the Corbin Redhounds needed an overtime period to get the job done, but they were eventually able to put Whitley away, 70-66, to improve their season record to 16-5, 4-2. After the heartbreaking loss, the Colonels now stand at 13-11, 1-4.

Corbin 70, Whitley Co 66 (OT)

Corbin – 14 14 11 19 12 – 70

Whitley – 11 13 17 12 8 – 62

CHS – Sanders 17, Hibbitts 12, Hicks 6, Byrley 14, Unthank 4, Taylor 17

WC – Hollingsworth 19, T Lawson 4, D Lawson 23, Bowling 3, Potter 4, J Estes 4, Downs 9

The Whitley boys and girls will make the short trip across town Tuesday evening of next week to complete regular season district play with another double header against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets and Lady Jackets. The action is set to kickoff inside JB Mountjoy Gymnasium at 6:00 p.m.