Free Williamsburg ‘Ghost Walk’ planned for Sat., Oct. 26











Are any of the historic buildings in downtown Williamsburg haunted? Just what are some of the legends surrounding some of these structures?

Area residents will have a chance to find out some answers to these questions during a free “ghost walk” that is planned for Saturday evening.

“It is absolutely free for the public. It is basically to get people out and to walk and to learn a little bit more about the history of the buildings there on Main Street,” noted Kathy Lay, who is one of the primary organizers for the event, which is a partnership between the Whitley County Health Department, Williamsburg Main Street Program, and the Whitley County High School drama department.

Registration for the event will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsburg Independent School and the walk will start from the school at 7 p.m. near dusk.

The walk will be visiting a cemetery near the school, and will include stops at the Angel Dale Building, the old rescue squad building, Gillespie Hall, Archer Hall, the apartments on Seventh Street, the wooden bridge over the railroad tracks, and the 10th and 11th Street area.

Whitley County High School drama students and couple of University of the Cumberlands drama students will be reading ghost stories about the different locations along the route.

“It is going to be really fun. We are going to be talking about the buildings we are visiting,” Lay said.

David Corley, a local ghost hunter, will be accompanying the tour and bringing his equipment with him to all the stops to see if his instruments pick up anything.

Lay said that she has no idea how many people will turn out for the event, which may be largely weather contingent.

“It is one of those things you can’t predict if you are going to have a good turnout or not,” she noted. “I am hoping we will have nice weather that night.”

The walk will conclude at the old train depot where refreshments will be served.

The walk will be close to two miles in length. Lay added that there would be a shuttle to take people back to the city school if they need a lift.