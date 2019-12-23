Free W’burg Community Christmas meal planned on Christmas Day











For the second consecutive year, there will be a free community Christmas dinner held in Williamsburg on Christmas Day.

The event will be held from noon – 3 p.m. on Christmas at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

B Squad Project Founder Shannon Barman, who is helping organize the free dinner, said the event is in honor of her Mamaw Ruth McCullah, whose favorite holiday was Christmas.

“She loved cooking and being with family,” Barman noted.

Barman said that she originally didn’t really want to do the meal again this year because finances were rough and her mindset for the project wasn’t really in the right place.

Then her friend Sue Fields asked her about it.

“She wouldn’t take no for an answer, and offered to help every step of the way, so we are doing it,” Barman noted.

Barman added that anyone interested in helping with the event or needing more information can contact her at the Williamsburg Pizza Hut at 549-5896, or Fields at (859) 940-3359.

The event is free and open to any member of the public, who wants to attend.