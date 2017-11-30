Previous Story
Free Naloxone training set for Friday at Whitley Co. Health Department
Posted On 30 Nov 2017
Comment: 0
The Whitley County Health Department in Williamsburg will be providing free Narcan/Naloxone training on Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 1 p.m.
The training is for first responders and family members of someone with a narcotic addiction.
The training takes about 10 minutes to complete, and each person that completes the training will receive two free dosages of Narcan/Naloxone.
The training is scheduled to last until 4 p.m.
Narcan/Naloxone can save the life of a family member that has overdosed from opiates.
Anyone with any questions or concerns can call the Whitley County Health Department at (606) 549-0886.