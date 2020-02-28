Free course in Williamsburg will give entrepreneurs chance to build, expand their online presence











Entrepreneurs in Whitley County and surrounding areas will have a great opportunity next week to either create or expand on their business’ online presence when Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation of London presents a three-hour digital marketing training session at the County Fine Arts Extension in Downtown Williamsburg.

The training will take place on Thursday, March 5 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and will utilize curriculum from the popular web hosting company GoDaddy, in partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity.

Assistant Director at the Kentucky Highlands Innovation Center, Shelton Ansley, will be leading next week’s workshop. “Our goal is to help those entrepreneurs and small businesses that don’t have a digital presence, or maybe have an underperforming digital presence. This could be for businesses that are just emerging, or for longtime businesses that maybe haven’t made the jump to having a website.”

“In three hours, we will go over basic online marketing, branding and e-commerce strategies,” Ansley explained. “We will then help them sign up with GoDaddy, who will provide them with a domain name at no charge for two years. This will help them to get their feet as they build their very own website.”

Ansley said that this course could save small business owners and entrepreneurs up to $1,000, depending on what type of site is being built. He also said that weekly teleconferences will take place after the conclusion of the course in order to help address any concerns that might come about after the new sites are up-and-going.

As for the level of knowledge a person would need coming into this course, Ansley said, “Most anybody that can operate a smart phone should be just fine.”

Those interested in signing up for next week’s course can contact Ansley through e-mail at sansley@khic.org. Space is limited, however, so act quickly.

To get more information on the Kentucky Highlands Investment Group and Innovation Center, look them up on their official Facebook page.