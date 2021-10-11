









Freda Mae Barton, 86, of Corbin, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Born on January 4, 1935, at Odd, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Addy C. Farley and the late Lizzie Ellen Shrewsbury Farley.

Freda loved God and family above all else. She enjoyed a wide variety of activities including being outside fishing, golfing, walking, and growing fruits and berries to share with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed music and dancing, bowling, laughter and sharing interesting stories of her childhood spent in the mountains of West Virginia. Freda loved being called “Nanny” by so many even outside her family and she also loved all of her friends and neighbors.

Freda was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she was a good and faithful servant and helped bring many children and adults to learn about the word of God.

In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kathy Sue Mills (May of 2019) and several cherished siblings.

Those left to treasure her memory include her husband, Charles E. Barton; her children, Christy Ellen Whitson and husband, Bob, of London, Karen Leigh Smith and husband, David, of Corbin, and Kimberly Lynn Coffey, of Corbin; a brother, Larry Farley and wife, Judy, of Beckley, West Virginia; grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly, Kari Doctor (Joe), Adam Mills (Tiffany), Isaac Mills (Sara), Kindal Brewer (Bo), Kamille Storms (Josh), David Kaine Smith, and Levi Coffey, all of Corbin, also Kalen Clark (Billy) of Lexington, Cristian Coffey of Barbourville, and Josie Walker of Pennsylvania. Additionally blessed by her memory are several great-grandchildren, Allie Blakley (Justin), Eric, Piper and Tucker Doctor, Cash and Maggie Mills, Rafe Mills, Boaz and Taryn Brewer, Everly, Beckett and Forrest Clark, and Kaibry, Aubrey and Kolby Ball, and great-great-grandchildren, Khloe, Dawson and Jax Blakley and her youngest, Leo David Brown; along with several loving nephews and nieces.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Freda Mae Farley Barton will be held on October 19, with visitation from 6:00-7:00 and service from 7:00-8:00 in the evening at Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky.

Online condolences can be found by visiting www.hartfhcorbin.com.