









Freda Christine (Bryant) Swearingen Worley, age 66, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico, TN passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the LaConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN.

Freda was born on January 6, 1955 to the late Levi Bryant and Elsie (Walters) Bryant in Whitley County, Kentucky. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gatlinburg, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Carter Young and Carla Schleutker; three brothers, Arnold Bryant, Leonard Bryant, and Harold Bryant; one sister, Phyllis Jordan; and step-mother, Ann Pond.

She is survived by six children, Lottie Swearingen, Kelcy Swearingen, Elsie Swearingen, Billy Swearingen, Matthew Swearingen, and James Ayers; 19 grandchildren, Alexis Kellogg, Adontae Schleutker, Kayden Schleutker, Georgie Swearingen, Sabachon Swearingen, Emily Swearingen, Nicholas Swearingen, Karlie Swearingen, Kambrey Swearingen, Charlie Swearingen, Kyler Swearingen, Savannah Hamilton, Thomas Ayers, Joyce Ayers, Michael Ayers, George “Bubba” Swearingen, Irene (Swearingen) Hunter, Jerry Swearingen and Jasmine Gibbs; six brothers, Donald Bryant, Ronald Bryant, Jerry Bryant, Robert Bryant, Charles Collins and Everett Collins; three sisters, Arlene Collins, Delphine Cox and Betty Ann Greene; two step-children, Tommy Joe Ayers and George Swearingen; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held on Monday, April 12, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Ayers officiating.

Mrs. Worley’s wishes were to be cremated following her funeral service.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.