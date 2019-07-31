









Fred Snellings, Jr., 83, of Cincinnati, OH (formerly of Williamsburg), passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was the husband of the late Nancye (Scarborough) Snellings.

Vistitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Watson Chapel Church Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.