









Fred Snellings, Jr., 83, of Cincinnati, OH (formerly of Williamsburg) departed this life on July 26, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born on November 10, 1935 in Bell County, KY to Fred Snellings, Sr. and Laura (Cupp) Snellings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Laura Snellings and wife, Nancye (Scarborough) Snellings.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Scarborough of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, August 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Watson Chapel Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

