Fred Phipps











Fred Lee Phipps, 40, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and pre-existing health conditions within the family. They have requested a PRIVATE service for Immediate family only. Burial will be in the Phipps Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers the family suggests you to choose to show love to another person. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.