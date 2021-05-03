









Fred Perry, age 87, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born January 24, 1934 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Oscar and Mary Elizabeth Jordan Perry. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Etna Walters and Mary Cox; and one brother, L. X. Perry.

He is survived by one sister, Ella Mae Wilder of Corbin, KY; special niece and caregiver, Wilma White (Melvin) of Williamsburg, KY; special great-niece, Whitney White; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Friday, April 30, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Ancil Campbell officiating. Interment was in Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.