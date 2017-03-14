By Teresa Brooks

Fred L. Perkins, 85, of Newcomb, TN passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital.

He was born June 15, 1931.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Effie Douglas Perkins; sons, Oscar Perkins, M.C. Brandenburg; parents, Richard and Rebecca Marlar Perkins; brother, Oscar Lee Perkins; sisters, Iva Jewell Perkins, Clara Comer, Pernie Hendin, Juanita Bolton.

He is survived by sons, Allen Perkins and wife Eva, Jeff Perkins and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Brandy, Stacey, Tracey, Thomas, Kyle, John & Trent; several great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Brandenburg, Ann Owens; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing

The funeral was held Saturday, March 11, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial was held Sunday, March 12, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.