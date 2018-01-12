Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Fred Edwin “Willard” Medlin

Fred Edwin “Willard” Medlin, 84, of Gray, passed away on Thursday January 11, 2018 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday January 16,  at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Candle Ridge Cemetery in Gray, .

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m.  Monday January 15th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

