











Fred Edwin “Willard” Medlin, 84, of Gray, passed away on Thursday January 11, 2018 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday January 16, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Candle Ridge Cemetery in Gray, .

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday January 15th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.