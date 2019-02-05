











Franklin Lee Faircloth, 78, of Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, departed this life on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on July 17, 1940 in Fayetteville, NC to the late James and Doshia Mae (Brown) Faircloth.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Charlie Bows Faircloth; brothers, James Otis Faircloth Jr. and Thomas Earl Faircloth and stepdaughter, Jayme Leigh Carr.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Faircloth of Corbin; five children, James Gibson Faircloth of Corbin, Shannon Faircloth of Georgia, Avery Faircloth of Lexington, Heidi Miller of New Orleans, LA and Mea Westbrook of Dahlonega, GA; 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Juanita Faircloth Bright of Kannapolis, NC; brother, David Patterson of Orange Park, FL; three stepchildren, Charles Buchanan Long of Lexington, Charles K. Puckett II of Danville and Timothy A. Puckett of Danville; brother-in-law, Bobby Smith (Bridgett) of Corbin; sister-in-law, Eva Campbell (Terry) of Corbin; special niece, Amber Miles of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends local and in New Mexico.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.