Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Frank Kenneth Ramsey, 60, of the Fairview community of Whitley County, passed away Sunday morning, October 8, 2017 at the Beechtree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, TN.

He was born on May 17, 1957 in Jellico to the late William Ramsey, Jr. and Queen Ester (Carroll) Ramsey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emmaline (O’Brien) Ramsey, daughter, Christina (Ramsey) Parker; five brothers, Billy Charles (Chester) Ramsey, Jimmy Robert (Jim-I) Ramsey, Johnny Ray (Boogie) Ramsey, Joe Albert Ramsey and Michael Ramsey; two sisters, Irene June (Ramsey) Baird and Sherry Ruth (Ramsey) Davis.

He is survived by two sons, Frank Ramsey, of the Fairview community and James Ramsey, of Indiana; two grandchildren, Bodee Hamblin, of Jellico and Emma Parker, of Michigan; one brother, Gene Freddy (Babe) Ramsey, and wife, Loretta, of Jellico; three sisters, Linda Barton, and husband, Eddie, of Jellico, Phyllis Lea, and husband, Jim, of Cumming, Georgia and Helen Elliott, and husband, Danny, of Jellico; 21 nieces and nephews, E. Wayne Barton, II, Sara E. (Barton) Proffitt, Susan (Barton) Anderson, Jimmy Ramsey, Mikey Ramsey, Crystal (Ramsey) Gibson, Sue Ramsey, Lori (Ramsey) Harp, William Ramsey, Trena (Lea) Childers, Greg Lea, Ryan Lea, Scott Duncan, Jennifer (Ramsey) Lay, Irene Ramsey, Brandon Baird, Therman Baird, Danny Elliott, Shannon (Ramsey) Amburgey, Vickie Cupp and David Cupp; several great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the funeral hour of 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, October 11, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Elliott and the Rev. E. Wayne Barton, II officiating.

Interment will follow on Thursday, October 12, at 1 p.m. in the Douglas Cemetery at Oswego.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.