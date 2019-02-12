











Frank “Junior” Teague, 68, of Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

He was born on June 13, 1950 in Jellico, TN to the late Frank Teague and Gladys (Jones) Teague.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Teague of Williamsburg; sons, Frank Teague III (Jeannie) of Middlesboro, Ron Teague (Lisa) of Williamsburg, Gray Teague (Amanda) of Middlesboro, Eunice Teague of Williamsburg, “Buster” Teague of Emlyn, and Jerry Teague of Emlyn; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Sulfridge and Rev. Larry Caudill officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery at Pleasant View, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.