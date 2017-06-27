By Teresa Brooks

Francine Bowlin Brown, 64 of Jellico, TN passed away Friday, June 23, 2017 at Beech Tree Manor.

She was born August 14, 1952 in Jellico, TN.

Francine is preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Smith; father, Theodore “Tobe” Bowlin; mother, Spanis Ivey Bowlin; brothers, Tommy Joe Bowlin, Ted Harold Bowlin, Ned Bowlin; sisters, Mildred Hines, Lena Powell, Marilyn Sue Bowlin, ​Lois Lee.

She is survived by a son, Danny Smith; two grandchildren, sisters, Judy Nelson and Maxine Jenkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Francine’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.