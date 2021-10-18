









Frances Steely, age 82, of Corbin, KY, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born January 10, 1939 in McCreary County, KY to the late Gordon and Amie Kirby Taylor. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by husbands, Carmack Kersey, Jr., and Hugh C. Steely; a brother, Morris Taylor; and a stepson, Hugh Bart Steely.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Kersey (Donna) of Corbin, KY, and Carmack Kersey (Cathey) of Winchester, KY; step-son, Dallas “Butch” Steely (LouAnn) of Williamsburg, KY; five grandchildren, Kirbi Kersey of Corbin, KY, Kody Kersey (Kayla) of Corbin, KY, Carmack Douglas Kersey II (Katherine) of Danville, KY, Mary Taylor Charman (Crawford) of Nashville, TN, and Anthony Hugh Kersey of Louisville, KY; seven step-grandchildren, Jade Martin of Corbin, KY, MacKenzie Meadors of Corbin, KY, Holly Marcum (Lee) of Corbin, KY, Jeff Steely (Starla), Charles Steely, John Hugh Steely (April), and Brian Steely (Stefanie); 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, October 14, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Interment was in Eagle Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Crawford Charman, Michael Campbell, Roddy Harrison, Carmack Douglas Kersey II, Kody Kersey, and Anthony Hugh Kersey.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.