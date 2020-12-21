Frances Prater McKinney











Frances was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She resided in Clairfield, Tennessee and worked in the school system for over thirty-five years. Frances had a love for children to excel in their education. She was a member of the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church and later moved to Louisiana where she was employed by Valex Credit Union for many years. After retiring, she returned to Andersonville, Tennessee to be near family.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bessie Reed McDonald; infant daughter, Lisa Prater; father of her sons, Elmer Prater; and second husband, James Allen McKinney.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Prater (Patsy) and David Prater (Sharon); grandchildren, Toni Gossett (Jeff) and Tracy Powers (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Courtnie, Sydnie, Dawson and Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Kellin and Kyler.

All services will be private

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.