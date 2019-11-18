









Frances M. Hall, age 79, of Dover, Delaware (formerly of Xenia, Ohio, Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Waynesville, Ohio) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Kent General Hospital, Dover, Delaware after a long period of illness. Frances was born on December 28, 1939 to the late George (Mitch) Rose and Lillie (Croley) Rose of Williamsburg, KY. Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesville, Ohio. She is a retired elementary school teacher and taught in the Xenia Ohio School System.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Jane Peace.

She is survived by her son, Roger Eugene Hall, Jr., his wife, Ethel Jan Javellana Hall; her grandsons, Justin Marcus Hall and Nathaniel Thomas Hall; granddaughter, Alleth Gabrielle Almario; two sisters, James and “Della” Roberts, David and “Doris” Prewitt; brother, Robert Rose; in addition to a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, November 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Lowrie officiating. She was laid to rest following a private graveside service at Goldbug Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.