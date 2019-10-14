









Frances Gail Haggard, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice Center, One St. Joseph in Lexington, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Hut” Haggard.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 19 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.