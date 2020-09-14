









Frances Christian, 82, of Harlan, passed away on September 6, 2020. She was born to the late Jim Henry Powell and Grace Elizabeth Mullins on April 3, 1938.

Mrs. Christian is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Christian; son, Michael David; grandson, James David; sister, Imogene Howard; and niece, Donna Michelle Howard.

Frances is survived by her loving children, Jacob Christian and Connie Ayers; grandchildren, Kristan Nicley and husband Chad, Kara Loveday and husband Scott, Cassee Gilbert and husband David and Lacee Lawson and husband Joe; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Billie Large of Chattanooga, TN and Terri Brock and husband Randy of Harlan, KY; as well as a host of family and friends will also mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, at Newcomb Baptist Church in Newcomb, TN at 6:30PM with visitation beginning at 6PM. Randy Bargo will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newcomb Church of God, 158 Sky Lane, Newcomb, TN 37819 in honor of Frances Christian.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.