









Frances “Betty” Wells, age 93, of Corbin, passed away December 28, 2019 at Baptist Health of Corbin. She was born July 16, 1926 in Richmond, VA, to the late James T. Smith and Iva Broach Smith.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, a lifetime member of American Legion post 88 Ladies Auxillary, member of Daughters of American Revolution, and a resident of Christian Health Center. Betty was a lunchroom manager for Corbin Middle School for twenty-five years, and she also catered to the tri-county areas.

She is preceded in death by: husband of fifty-six years, Lonnie B. Wells, Sr.; sister, Mildred Smith; brother, William “Bill” Smith; grandson, Robert Gene Wells; daughter-in-law, Linda Wells; and son-in-law, Donald Troglen.

She is survived by: seven children, Lonnie B. Wells Jr (Joyce), William “Bill” Wells (Mary), Kenneth Wayne Wells (Jerry), John Michael Wells (Peggy), Deborah Jo Petrey, Karen Denise Burdine, and Kimberly Lee Swafford (Jack); 15 grandchildren, Michael Wayne Wells, April Michelle French (Brian), Kevin Ray Wells (Ruth), Katrina Renee Wells, Misty Michelle Carr (Troy), Christopher Michael Wells, Angela Renee Pitts (Ian), William Howard Petrey, Cassandra Ann Fox (Randall), James Boyce Troglen, Seth Adrian Troglen (Angela), Tyler Scott Troglen (Megan), Mary Elizabeth Wells, Rebecca Danielle Swafford (fiancé Marcus Kuhl), and Haley Brooke Swafford; 24 great-grandchildren, Ginger Marie White (Wesley), Amber Nicole Dameron (Jay), Brittany Nicole Rhodes (Roy), Kevin Ray Wells Jr. (Kayla), Teya Rochelle Rudder, Brandy Shaniel Abbott (Tanner), Cody Dewayne Carr, Dillon Michael Wells, Nevaeh Wells, Bella Ann Wells, Kyla Marie Pitts, Seth Isaak Eversole, Brody Lee Sulfridge, Trinity Marie Petrey, Jayden Renee Petrey, Randall Jordan Fox, Jayden Hope Fox, Hunter Chase McMurray, Victoria Marie Troglen, Zachery Grant Troglen, Onnastasia Raianne Troglen, Konner Ray Troglen, Sky Gregory Jackson Wells, and Ryley Kate Johnson; 11 great-great-grandchildren, Clayton Ray White, Matthew Wesley White, Hunter Douglas White, Loren Gayle Dameron, Kevin Robert Ray Wells, Mya Lakin Wells, Tazana Renaylee Walters, Aliyah Faith Abbott, Remington Kenneth Dale Abbott, Asher Cole Campbell, and Chandler Isaak Eversole. A special sister-in-law, Theresia Wells, and a special friend, Madge Hensley.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, at 1:00 p.m. at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Corbin.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Wells, William Petrey, Ian Pitts, Seth Troglen, James Troglen, Tyler Troglen and Randell Fox.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her special grandson, Sky Wells, Bob Petrey, Marcus Kuhl and American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard.

